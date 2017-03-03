City council appoints new member in Payne Springs

March 3, 2017

By Rachel Williams

Monitor Correspondent

PAYNE SPRINGS – On Feb. 21, Hubert “Dutch” Antoniesse was appointed to fill an open seat on the Payne Springs council and took the oath of office. Born in Holland, Antoniesse became a citizen of the United States in 1982. In his speech to the board prior to his appointment, Antoniesse said, “This country has been good to me. I’ve had the opportunity to be part of many associations and boards in my professional career. I am eager to give of myself and help the city of Payne Springs be the best that it can be.”

At the same meeting, April Meadows (formerly April Reno) was officially appointed police chief. Though not in attendance at the meeting, council members praised her efforts as acting police chief. “April is doing a really good job,” council member Michael Juica said. “She’s already proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she can do the job and more.”

Babu Basnet, owner of the Countryside Exxon convenience store located along State Highway 198 just south of the Gun Barrel City bridge, and his new manager, Renee Simon, presented their plans to re-open a food outlet. They are seeking to extend their business permit. “I’m coming in new and we’ve bought all new equipment, including new fryers, for the kitchen,” Simon said. Mayor Rodney Renberg encouraged Basnet and Simon, saying, “It’s great to see businesses expanding in Payne Springs.” The council agreed to extend the permit, contingent on a final inspection of the food area.

In other business, the council members:

• heard the financial report delivered by council member Ron Spahlinger, who commented on the overall loss reported in the January profit and loss statement resulting from the payment of quarterly and annual dues, such as 2016’s fourth quarter state court fees and the city’s annual audit fee as well as the purchase of council-approved road equipment. “These expenses are expected and our balance sheet looks strong,” Spahlinger said.

• heard a report of the impound auctions. Due to there being no auctions during the holidays in late 2016, the first and second auctions have included 18 and 13 vehicles respectively. Bids may be placed by visiting www.renebates.com and searching for the City of Payne Springs. The current auction closes Tuesday, March 7.

• approved funds held by the city from a FEMA grant to be used for 10 loads of oil and sand and two loads of Flex Base to complete road work on Oakwood, Del Mar, CR 2530 and the impound lot.