Canton tops Kemp is softball action

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 3, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Correspondent

KEMP–Kemp’s softball team returned home to face the visiting Canton Eagles after a two-day tournament in Ferris.

The Eagles began their scoring in the top of the first inning with an RBI single to score Kylie Floyd for an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Canton starting pitcher Shelby Vestal retired Kemp by striking out Jordan Cox, forcing Emily Mullens into a groundout, and striking out Erin Crutchfield.

After allowing four runs in the top of the second inning for a 5-0 Canton lead, Lady Jacket starting pitcher Megan Raymond was done for the evening as Kemp called up Kylan Watters in relief with 2 outs. However, Watters allowed five runs courtesy of three bases-loaded walks, an RBI single by Mattie Tullos, and a wild pitch to score Brianna Arnold and make the score 10-0 in favor of the Eagles. She ended the damage in the second inning by striking out Reagan Busby.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Jackets put together their best chance for an offensive threat, but a lack of clutch hits cost them. With one out, Whitney Cokewell and Cox were walked. However, Mullens struck out and Cokewell was caught while attempting to steal third base for the final out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, a single by Watters broke up Vestal’s no-hitter at four and one-third innings. The first Kemp run came in the bottom of the fifth inning as Raymond scored on a two-out RBI double by Cox, who was then tagged out going to third base to end the inning. After cutting Canton’s lead to 10-1, Kemp played at least another inning and avoided a five-inning run-rule loss.

In the top of the sixth inning, with the bases loaded and no outs, Canton would add two more runs thanks to Busby’s two-run RBI single and extend the lead to 12-1. The bottom of the sixth inning began with Emily Mullens dashing to third base on a throwing error to first base and would score Kemp’s final run on a groundout by Crutchfield. Vestal would retire the next two hitters and give the Eagles the 12-2 win.

Shelby Vestal pitched a six-inning complete game for Canton while allowing three hits, two runs, four walks, and pitching 11 strikeouts. For Kemp, Megan Raymond lasted one and two-third innings while giving up three hits, five runs, three walks, and only throwing two strikeouts.

Kemp resumes play on March 2 as they go to Corsicana for a three-day tournament. Canton resumes play at Sunnyvale on March 2 at 10 a.m.