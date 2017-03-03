Anthony L. “Tony” Swindle

Graveside services for Anthony L. “Tony” Swindle were held March 2, 2017 at Haven of Memories in Canton with Bro. Don Crisp Teague officiating.

Tony went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 26, 2017 in Kemp. He was born on Feb. 16, 1920 in the Wise Community of Van Zandt County.

Tony was in the Engineering Division of the U. S. Army and served during World War II. He worked for Exxon Oil Co. for 30 years in Louisiana. In retirement, Tony enjoyed fishing and loved to travel. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mabank.

Tony is survived by his wife Jackie Crisp Swindle of Kaufman, son Michael and Linda Swindle of Hanover, Pa., brother Lavon and Floye Swindle of Cedar Creek, sister Betty Smith of Ark., granddaughter Charlotte Atkins, grandson Patrick Swindle and great-grandchildren.

Tony was preceded in death by his first wife Morice Swindle and parents Ernest and Birdie Jane Swindle.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.