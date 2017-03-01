Kemp falls to Ponder in second round

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : March 1, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Corespondent

COPPELL–After overcoming a 17-point deficit in the Bi-District round of the UIL state tournament against Sunnyvale, Kemp’s varsity boys’ basketball team moved on to the Area round. They put their 11-game winning streak on the line against the five-time state champion Ponder Lions at Coppell High School.

Kemp was able to score the game’s first five points courtesy of a jump shot by sophomore Cameron Clamon and a 3-pointer by junior Kane Johnson for their largest lead of the evening. Ponder was able to unleash a 12-0 run afterwards for a 12-5 lead by playing great defense and forcing ill-advised passes by the Yellowjackets. With 50 seconds left in the first quarter, Kemp sophomore Boomer Irvin snapped the 12-0 run by the Lions with a 3-pointer of his own. However, Ponder tacked on three combined free throws by juniors Dean Akins and Rylan Waldo to close the opening quarter with a 15-8 lead. Overall, the Lions went on a 15-3 run after trailing 5-0.

Ponder opened the second quarter with consecutive layups from Akins and senior Chase Harris to build their lead to 19-8. Johnson pulled the Yellowjackets within nine, 19-10, after his layup. The Lions then responded with their stellar defense and four consecutive three-pointers in the last six minutes of the first half, outscoring the Yellowjackets 12-5 in the process, to take a 31-15 halftime lead.

The second half featured the Lions continuing to harass the Yellowjackets as they have for most of the game. Ponder had a 38-20 third quarter lead with 4:25 to go. But with that time left, the Yellowjackets were able to get their offense going and outscore the Lions 7-4 in order to trail 42-27 as the third quarter ended.

After Kemp opened the fourth quarter with two free throws from junior Junior Brooks, they cut the lead to 42-29, which was the closest that they got for the rest of the game. Ponder never looked back and pulled away from the Yellowjackets to win 60-44 and the Area title. Kemp’s 11-game winning streak was snapped after the season-ending loss. But nonetheless, it was a fantastic season by Kemp and the program’s future looks bright.

Kemp had two double-digit scorers: Kane Johnson with 17 points and Josiah Brewington with 12. Other Yellowjacket scorers included Boomer Irvin with five, Alec Cooper and Taylor Donovan both with three, and Cameron Clamon and Junior Brooks with two apiece. Ponder was led by 15 points from Tye Schluter and 14 from Chase Harris. Other Lion scorers were Dean Akins with eight, Quinton Fossett and Rylan Waldo with six apiece, Peyton Ford with five, and Clayton Hicks and Foster Ford both with three.

Kemp finishes their season as Bi-District champions with a 23-10 overall record. Ponder moves on to the regional quarterfinals of the UIL state tournament.