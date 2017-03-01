Kemp baseball tops Malakoff 11-1

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Correspondent

MALAKOFF–After going 1-2 at a three-day tournament in Hillsboro, in which they did not have both of their returning starters Cameron Clamon and Junior Brooks, Kemp’s varsity baseball team traveled to nearby Malakoff to take on the Tigers. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Kemp, but was moved to Malakoff because of impending rain.

Kemp began its offensive display in the first inning by scoring the first two runs with no outs; a sacrifice fly by Dreyson Watters scored Jack Giffin and a wild pitch from Malakoff pitcher Ethan Snow scored Junior Brooks for a 2-0 Yellowjacket lead. In the third inning, Kemp added three straight runs courtesy of an RBI single by Rex Claxton, a throwing error to score Dakota Price, and a home plate steal by Claxton to build the advantage to 5-0.

The Tigers threatened early in the second and third inning with doubles by their lead-off hitters. However, the stellar pitching by Colton Breeze and defense from Kemp allowed the Yellowjackets to escape each time. In the second inning, after Cully McCoy’s lead-off double, Breeze retired three straight. In the third inning, Dalton Kennedy had the lead-off double for the Tigers and was able to steal third base with no outs. Breeze would once again retire three consecutive hitters by striking out Snow and Chase Busch while forcing Spencer Grisham into a groundout to end the threat and preserve the 5-0 lead.

Malakoff and Kemp respectively turned to their bullpens in the fourth inning. Kemp had the better outing as Dakota Price and Mason Claver combined for three innings of one-run baseball. Malakoff’s lone run of the night came in the bottom of the fifth inning as Busch had an RBI single to score Snow and cut the lead to 7-1. The Yellowjackets would add four more runs in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI double by Jack Giffin, a wild pitch that scored Giffin, and a two-run RBI double by Noah Herring and make the lead 11-1. Claver retired the Malakoff side in the bottom of the sixth inning to preserve the 11-1 road win for the Yellowjackets.

For Kemp, Colton Breeze went three innings, allowed two hits, zero runs, one walk, and had six strikeouts. For Malakoff, Ethan Snow also went three innings and allowed two hits, but gave up five runs, six walks, and had four strikeouts.

Kemp resumes play on March 2nd as they head to Frankston for a three-day tournament. Malakoff returns to action on March 3rd when they travel to Rice to face the Bulldogs at 1:30 p.m.