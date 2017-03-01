Betty Bates Millhollon

Funeral services for Betty Bates Millhollon were held Feb. 24, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City with Rev. Byron Jones officiating. Interment followed the service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank.

Betty was born on June 4, 1927 in Abilene to parents John and Morine (Young) Curry and entered into eternal rest on Feb. 21, 2017 at the age of 89.

Betty had her own greenhouse and enjoyed gardening. She loved sewing and making quilts. Betty enjoyed scrapbooking, photo books and loved going shopping. She volunteered at the resource center in Gun Barrel City and the food pantry. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Betty will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Martin Young McCullough, second husband Loyd Frank Bates and sister Wanda Wallace.

She is survived by her husband Ray Millhollon of Gun Barrel City, daughter Debra Nathan and husband Robert of Mabank, granddaughters Michelle Nathan of Mabank and Jessica Nathan of Mabank, other loving family members and many more friends.

