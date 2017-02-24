Local man indicted for wife’s murder

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 24, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS– A Log Cabin man, suspected of murdering his wife, has been indicted.

Daniel Joseph Scott, 28, was indicted for the murder of Alicia Scott, 29, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound Dec. 28, 2016.

Formerly Alicia Weaver, she was a graduate of Kemp High School.

The accused is being held on a $3,500,000 bond. He is one of 43 indicted by the Henderson County Grand Jury Feb. 17 including 14 cases are indicted under seal.

Others indicted by the grand jury include:

• Aaron Sean Short, 28, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

• Temple Andrew Gough, SR, 43, indicted for Injury to a Child

• Arthur Edward Carpenter, 62, indicted for Aggravated Sexual Assault

• Khomenique Latoia Thompson, 37, indicted for Assault

• Shyanna Josey, 22, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

• Russell Glen Levescy, 57, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

• Cody Glenn Sims, 18, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

• James Donelle Cumby, 33, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

• Clinton Keith Holmes, 50, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

• Brad Lee McCarty, 30, indicted for Burglary

• Bobby Don Jackson, 24, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

• Jason Charles Rhea, 40, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

• Lisa Michelle Goodwin, 32, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

• John Grig Kincheloe, JR, 58, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,

• Debra Sue Kincheloe, 54, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,

• Austin Gustavo Mendoza, 26, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention,

• Gentry Jomal Canady, 25, indicted for Theft ,

• Justin William Deans, 36, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated,

• Ashley Michelle Kleinmann, 46, indicted for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear,

• Troy Allen Alldredge, 46, indicted for Assault,

• Craig Steven Richardson, 43, indicted for Injury to Disabled Individual,

• Nicholas Francis Landi, JR, 25 indicted for Aggravated Assault

• Amanda Gail Morgan, 35, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,

• Paul Alton Ely, JR, 49, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,

• Joseph Adam Parrott, 33, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm,

• George Ramon Perez, 34, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm,

• Traunjanique Chantel Rose, 19, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

• John Edwin Mitchell, 28, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,

• Charles Thomas Lastowski, JR, 34, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,

• Raymond Leo Clary III, 47, indicted for Assault,

• Corey Vance Johnson, 24, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,

• Michael Edward Sargent, 24, indicted for Assault,

• James Randolph Sockwell, II, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,

• Silvia Maryann Morris, 32, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

• Benny Wayne Whatley, 42, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention,

• Randall Gene Looney, 23, indicted for Aggravated Perjury,

• Kerry Wayne Clark, 55, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,

• Randy William Allen, 47, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,

• Richard Dean Garner, 22, indicted for Burglary,

• Robert Kenneth Chapman, 35, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention and Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,

• Dylan Thomas Hoggett, 19, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility,

• Thomas Dalbert Hamilton, indicted for Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Firearm.