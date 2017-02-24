Monitor Staff Reports
ATHENS– A Log Cabin man, suspected of murdering his wife, has been indicted.
Daniel Joseph Scott, 28, was indicted for the murder of Alicia Scott, 29, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound Dec. 28, 2016.
Formerly Alicia Weaver, she was a graduate of Kemp High School.
The accused is being held on a $3,500,000 bond. He is one of 43 indicted by the Henderson County Grand Jury Feb. 17 including 14 cases are indicted under seal.
Others indicted by the grand jury include:
• Aaron Sean Short, 28, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
• Temple Andrew Gough, SR, 43, indicted for Injury to a Child
• Arthur Edward Carpenter, 62, indicted for Aggravated Sexual Assault
• Khomenique Latoia Thompson, 37, indicted for Assault
• Shyanna Josey, 22, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
• Russell Glen Levescy, 57, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
• Cody Glenn Sims, 18, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
• James Donelle Cumby, 33, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements
• Clinton Keith Holmes, 50, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
• Brad Lee McCarty, 30, indicted for Burglary
• Bobby Don Jackson, 24, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One
• Jason Charles Rhea, 40, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements
• Lisa Michelle Goodwin, 32, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
• John Grig Kincheloe, JR, 58, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,
• Debra Sue Kincheloe, 54, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,
• Austin Gustavo Mendoza, 26, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention,
• Gentry Jomal Canady, 25, indicted for Theft ,
• Justin William Deans, 36, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated,
• Ashley Michelle Kleinmann, 46, indicted for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear,
• Troy Allen Alldredge, 46, indicted for Assault,
• Craig Steven Richardson, 43, indicted for Injury to Disabled Individual,
• Nicholas Francis Landi, JR, 25 indicted for Aggravated Assault
• Amanda Gail Morgan, 35, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,
• Paul Alton Ely, JR, 49, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,
• Joseph Adam Parrott, 33, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm,
• George Ramon Perez, 34, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm,
• Traunjanique Chantel Rose, 19, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
• John Edwin Mitchell, 28, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,
• Charles Thomas Lastowski, JR, 34, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,
• Raymond Leo Clary III, 47, indicted for Assault,
• Corey Vance Johnson, 24, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,
• Michael Edward Sargent, 24, indicted for Assault,
• James Randolph Sockwell, II, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,
• Silvia Maryann Morris, 32, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
• Benny Wayne Whatley, 42, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention,
• Randall Gene Looney, 23, indicted for Aggravated Perjury,
• Kerry Wayne Clark, 55, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,
• Randy William Allen, 47, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance,
• Richard Dean Garner, 22, indicted for Burglary,
• Robert Kenneth Chapman, 35, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention and Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One,
• Dylan Thomas Hoggett, 19, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility,
• Thomas Dalbert Hamilton, indicted for Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Firearm.

