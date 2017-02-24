Kemp rallies to take Bi-District title

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 24, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Corespondent

KAUFMAN–After closing the regular season on a ten-game winning streak, the Kemp Yellowjackets’ varsity boys’ basketball team rolled into the UIL state tournament as the second seed in District 12-3A. Their first test of the postseason came against the Sunnyvale Raiders at Kaufman High School.

After Sunnyvale’s first basket by junior Braison Bryant, Kemp scored five straight to take an early 5-2 lead. With 3:35 remaining in the first quarter, a 3-pointer by Sunnyvale senior Trey Sterling evened the score at 5-5. Thanks to a free throw from sophomore Jaise Bowie, the Yellowjackets briefly took the lead back at 6-5. Sunnyvale’s defense began to make key turnovers and steals as their offense created a 9-3 run to end the first quarter with a 14-9 advantage.

Sunnyvale opened up the second quarter with a 20-11 lead. Kemp senior Josiah Brewington was able to knock down three straight free throws to cut the deficit to 20-14. The Raiders answered with an 11-0 run to build their largest lead of the night at 31-14 with 3:12 remaining until halftime. Kemp responded by scoring six straight points for a 31-20 deficit with 1:21 to go. After a 3-pointer by Bryant, Sunnyvale built the lead back to 34-20. However, Bowie would score a layup and two free throws to close out the first half in order for the Yellowjackets to trail 34-24.

Kemp began the second half with a 15-5 run to tie the game up at 39-39 with 3:09 left in the third quarter by creating key stops and making the most of their offensive possessions. Sunnyvale took the lead again at 41-39 thanks to a layup by Dylan Davis. After a free throw by Johnson made the score 41-40 in favor of the Raiders, Sunnyvale closed the third quarter with an 8-2 run, including a buzzer-beating jump shot, to build their lead to 49-42.

The Raiders added a free throw from Bryant to create a 50-42 lead as the fourth quarter began. The Yellowjackets pulled off nine consecutive points to take their first lead since the first quarter at 51-50. A 9-5 run would give the Raiders their final lead of the night at 59-56 with 3:39 left. An and-1 and a free throw by Kemp junior Kane Johnson would tie the game up at 59-59 with 3:24 to play. Sophomore Boomer Irvin would then score his own and-1 and free throw to give Kemp the lead for good at 62-59. Kemp played fantastic defense in the final two minutes to hold off any potential comeback by Sunnyvale. They outscored the Raiders 12-3 in that span to win 74-62 and clinch the bi-district title. The Yellowjackets are now on an 11-game winning streak that dates back to the end of the regular season as they move on to the second round of the UIL tournament.

Kemp was led by 19 points from Boomer Irvin. Josiah Brewington and Kane Johnson both had 17 points, Jaise Bowie had eight, Darel Booker had five, Alec Cooper had four, and Cameron Clamon and Junior Brooks both had two. The Raiders had three players in double digits: Braison Bryant with 17 points, Brian Perry with 13, and Beshr Alkhatib with 11. Other Sunnyvale scorers included Dylan Davis with eight, Trey Sterling with seven, Cameron Ferguson with four, and Chima Enyinna with two.

Kemp returns to action on February 24th when they travel to Coppell High School to take on the Ponder Lions in the second round of the UIL tournament.