EMORY–The Kemp high school boys and girls powerlifting teams came in first place at the Emory Tournament last weekend.
Kemp results are:
• Angela Hernandez, first place and Top Lifter of Light Platform totaling 635.
• Caren Villareal, first place totaling 620.
• Alicia Estrada, third place totaling 630.
• Alicia Dennis, first place totaling 730.
• Bethany Alexander, first place totaling 665.
• Caitlin Case, second place totaling, 725.
• Kinsey Rogers, second place totaling 680.
• Jessica Baeza, second place totaling 670.
• Andrea Beasley first place totaling 910.
• Nate Mendoza first place totaling 880.
• Zach Wilson second place totaling 975.
• Harley Manders, third place totaling 980.
• Alan Quezada first place and Top Lifter of the Heavy Platform totaling 1,420.
• Taylor Little second place totaling 1,230.
• Kasey Cockrell second place totaling 1,205.
•Joseph Lopez second place totaling 1,435 and • Kyle Box, fourth place totaling 1,325.
