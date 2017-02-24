’Jackets compete in powerlifting meet

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 24, 2017

EMORY–The Kemp high school boys and girls powerlifting teams came in first place at the Emory Tournament last weekend.

Kemp results are:

• Angela Hernandez, first place and Top Lifter of Light Platform totaling 635.

• Caren Villareal, first place totaling 620.

• Alicia Estrada, third place totaling 630.

• Alicia Dennis, first place totaling 730.

• Bethany Alexander, first place totaling 665.

• Caitlin Case, second place totaling, 725.

• Kinsey Rogers, second place totaling 680.

• Jessica Baeza, second place totaling 670.

• Andrea Beasley first place totaling 910.

• Nate Mendoza first place totaling 880.

• Zach Wilson second place totaling 975.

• Harley Manders, third place totaling 980.

• Alan Quezada first place and Top Lifter of the Heavy Platform totaling 1,420.

• Taylor Little second place totaling 1,230.

• Kasey Cockrell second place totaling 1,205.

•Joseph Lopez second place totaling 1,435 and • Kyle Box, fourth place totaling 1,325.