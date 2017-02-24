Early spring favors KC Junior Livestock Show

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 24, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

KAUFMAN COUNTY–The Kaufman County Junior Livestock Show is set to open at 4 p.m. Tuesday with judging of food entries starting at 6 p.m. The talent division will be open for viewing starting at 4 p.m. and continues all day throughout the week at the county fairgrounds on S. Washington Street.

About 334 exhibits are expected to be presented throughout the week and features performing artists Acoustical Sound Hounds on Thursday following the Swine Show at 4 p.m. and America’s Got Talent finalist Kadie Lynn on Friday right after the Steer Show which commences at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, students from seven school districts will bring their heifers, steers, swine and sheep for weigh-in starting at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the broiler hens, rabbits and swine are shown with broilers at 9 a.m. The beef heifers are brought into the arena at 11 a.m. followed by the Commercial Heifer Show. The Swine Show starts at 4 p.m. with Rabbits following at 5 p.m.

Small scale ruminants are the focus of Friday, March 3 with Market lambs leading the show at 8 a.m., followed by the Market Goat Show, Commercial Breeding Does and Registered Boer Does following. At 2 p.m. the shop projects are judged and the Steer Show begins at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Kaufman County Livestock Show reaches its zenith with the auction set up at 10 a.m. appreciation barbecue for the show’s sponsors and supporters at noon, followed by the award ceremony at 2 p.m., after which the scholarship auction begins at 2:30 p.m.