New head coach leads Mabank baseball /Won state championship with Sunnyvale in 2014

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 22, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Panthers baseball team is primed for a new baseball season under first year head coach Brandon Kajihiro.

Kajihiro has been working with Panther athletes since he was brought on board last summer and been preparing students for the baseball season.

“We’ve done lots of lifting weights to get stronger and practiced our fundamentals,” Kajihiro said.

Kajihiro comes to the Panthers with an unproven head coaching record, but an outstanding pedigree, winning a state championship with the 2-A Sunnyvale Riders in 2014.

“I’ve wanted to be a head coach for a long time,” Kajihiro said. “I spent six years in Sunnyvale and I think my time there has prepared me for this position. I want to make the most of it.”

Kajihiro is a tech apps teacher at the junior high.

Kajihiro says the Panthers have been improving in each scrimmage after not looking very good in the first. “If we keep improving, we will be just fine.”

The Panthers have three weeks of tournaments to improve and get in peak form before district play begins in late March. Tournaments will be held in Malakoff, Sunnyvale and in Mabank.

The usual suspect ,Athens, will not be competing against Mabank this year. The Panthers will face Van, Brownsboro, Canton, Rains and Wills Point in 4-A District 13.

“We should have a competitive district, Kajihiro said. “Nobody should be much better or worse than anyone else. Anybody can win.”

Key players on this year’s squad include second baseman Hunter Caves, shortstop Pearson Johannesen and catcher Dalton Penix.