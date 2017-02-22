Lady Panthers basketball loses playoff heartbreaker/Bullard wins by one point, 68-67, after comeback

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 22, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

FRANKSTON–The Mabank Lady Panthers basketball team lost a heartbreaker Friday night, falling to the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs 68-67 Class 4A Region II area-round playoff at Frankston High School.

It took a big fourth quarter from Chapel Hill (27-9) to overcome the Lady Panthers, including lights out shooting from Mykaela Alfred (29 points, five 3-pointers).

Chapel Hill came out with the lead in the first quarter gaining an edge over Mabank 18-13 in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers fought back in the second and third quarters, outscoring them 13-11 in the second quarter and 25-15 in the third to take a 51-44 lead after the third.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, Chapel Hill was able to squeeze out the one-point margin of victory with a 24-point fourth quarter. Mabank scored 16 points.

Chapel Hill moved on to the quarterfinal round, where they lost 54-36 to district rival Bullard.