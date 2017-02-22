James Allen Williams, Sr.

Funeral services for James Allen Williams, Sr. were held Feb.18, 2017 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp.

James was born April 27, 1950 in Crowell to parents JB and Wilma (Heath) Williams and entered into eternal rest Feb. 15, 2017 at the age of 66.

James attended H. Grady Spruce High School. He was a carpenter for Dallas ISD and JB Williams Construction. James loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who all called him “Papaw”. He was a loving, caring man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

James was preceded in death by his parents JB and Boots Williams, sons B-Bo and Billy Williams, sister Jaime Williams and brother Chalky Williams.

He is survived by his wife Donna Williams of Kemp, daughter Kimberly Olguin and Arnie of Garland, daughter Barbie Reed and Cody of Kemp, son Lance (Bobo) Williams and Chloe of Kemp, brother Bucky Williams and Karen of Scurry, brother Hayston Williams and Debbie of Dallas, brother Jerry Williams and Jean of Lively, sister Susie Osmer of Dallas, sister Jeanie Gober of Dallas, mother-in-law Honey Martin of Mabank, sister-in-law Debbie Robbins of Mabank, grandchildren Stephen Shaw, Colton Williams, A. J. Olguin, Randi Jo Parish, Summer Williams and Presley Reed, great-grandchildren; Braylee Massey and Paislee Jo Shaw, many nieces, nephews, other family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute can be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.