Commissioners’ Court opposes SB 2, calling for rollback/Elections for tax rate hikes greater than 4 percent

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 22, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

KAUFMAN–The Kaufman County Commissioners’ court passed, 3-2, to adopt a resolution, opposing a Texas Senate bill relating to property tax relief, Feb. 13.

Senate Bill 2 (SB-2) would trigger a rollback tax election for any taxing authority proposing increases greater than 4 percent. Most independent school districts are already at 4 percent. Currently, the rollback trigger is set at 8 percent above the effective tax rate (the rate necessary to generate the same amount of revenue as the year previous).

The number of the bill reflects its importance to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who as presiding officer of the Texas Senate, sets the priority of bills. S.B 1 is the budget bill.

More than 100 other counties in the state are registering their disapproval of the legislation.

Commissioners Jakie Allen (Precinct 4, Mabank and Kemp) and Skeet Phillips (Precinct 2) voted against the resolution, wanting more time to study the proposed legislation.

Destin Senesky, representing Senator Bob Hall, told commissioners the resolution was published by a lobbying group and contained misleading information. It doesn’t limit the proposed tax rate, it only subjects it to the control of voters over a certain increased amount, giving the voters the final say, he said. “Senator Hall supports the bill,” he said.

County Judge Bruce Wood responded that if the senator was for local control, he should fight against unfunded mandates passed down from the state to the counties, which increases the county’s financial burden. Wood pointed out the county budget’s $1,000,000 for indigent defense as mandated by the state and is reimbursed a mere $100,000. Moves like these causes tax burdens on property owners, Wood said.

Senesky maintained that the resolution was a stand against tax-paying property owners.

In other business, commissioners:

• named Lori Poole of Forney its new human resource director. She replaces Lori Floyd who left to join the Texas Association of Counties last summer

• agreed to fund several budgeted expenses including seven vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office. Two pickup trucks for a total of $71,494 are to replace 2008 models and five Dodge Chargers, totaling $135,640. Four of these to be used as prisoner transport and the fifth as a patrol vehicle to test the model’s effectiveness in police work. Sheriff Bryan Beavers said some police departments had reservations about the Charger. Originally, the plan was for the purchase of five Chevy Tahoe vehicles at $43,000 each. The new plan saves the KCSO $8,000, Beavers said.

• approved the county seeking three grant applications. One for $111,000 to reimburse the county’s expense on the Brownlow murder trial, leaving only $4,000 balance. The Terrell man is on Death Row for the murder of one of five victims in 2013. A second grant could fund the purchase of 62 rifle vests for constables and deputies at $1,000 each, or equipment for special forces, including helmets, vests and other necessary equipment up to $50,000. These grants are judged on a scoring system and are very competitive, Pam Corder said. A third grant application would be submitted through the District Attorney’s Office to fund a liaison in child abuse/family violence cases. Funded through the Governors Victim Assistance Funding would pay for a position up to three years, she said.

• rescinded a provision sending all expenditures above $25,000 to Commissioners’ Court for approval. The new amount is $50,000 for the court to review.