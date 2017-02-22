City selects road contractor, bond buyer/Tool Police Chief Rickey Feist resigns, 14-plus roads to be resurfaced

February 22, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

TOOL–Tool City Council members named a road repairs contractor the same night it approved selling $2,610,000 in bonds of obligation.

After a lengthy closed session. Mayor Donny Daniel announced Police Chief Rickey Feist resigned without giving a reason.

The last several city annual budgets have set aside $300,000 for road materials and repairs. This amount has been used to repair or rebuild perhaps up to one mile of roadway per year. Now, for the average annual amortization rate of $261,000 over ten years, the city will realize 15 to 20 miles of roads repaired this year. That many roads repaired added to those roads already repaired through previous grant projects represents half the roads in the city, Councilman Michael Fladmark pointed out in a Feb. 8 special meeting of the council.

The project is to start on the south end of the city and move north. Work is to commence in March and be completed in September, weather permitting.

Boyd London of Hilltop Securities presented the bank bids for purchase of the bonds of obligation during a Feb. 16 council meeting. He recommended the sale go to Texas Independent Bank of Houston for an annual percentage rate of 2.58 percent. “The firm is accustomed to dealing with small communities and has been buying these bonds for the past 10-12 years. They know and understand small towns,” London said.

The second bidder was The Bank of Texas, offering $2.66 percent and included a penalty for early pay off or refinancing the debt and included a fee. The council followed London’s recommendation.

Had the bonds sold before the election, London predicted the city might have gotten a lower interest rate. He added there were about 40 banks interested in buying the bonds, but since the city couldn’t provide three years of annual audits, most bowed out, as they must defend their taking on the loan in this way. However, overall, he is pleased with the bids.

Four road contractors submitted closed bids. The council went with the lowest bid from 5W Contracting, bidding a price of $1.63 per square foot, subject to the contractor getting bonding and insurance for the job. The Tool road project will be the largest this contractor has done to date, Mayor Donny Daniel said in his telling about the background of the contractor.

However, he said the contractor has performed admirably for other cities such as Sulphur Springs, Ennis and Canton. The company owner has been to Tool and utilities director Frank Martin said he toured him around the roads that were priority to be redone, so he would be familiar with the terrain and the challenges.

Texas Bit Oldcastle was named the alternate bidder with a price of $1.81 per square foot, this was followed by bids of $1.84 and $2.35. The council was expecting bids in the $1.90 range, as recorded in the minutes from the Feb. 8 special meeting. If all works out for the lowest bidder, the council anticipates being able to do more miles of roads than the expected 14.

City Secretary Makenzie Lyons added the city has been granted some FEMA funding under one of the disaster declarations which will also go toward drainage and road repair. This is expected to be received in the next few weeks, she said.

After a lengthy closed session to meet with the city attorney and consider employment matters, council members unanimously made several decisions. They agreed to terminate the employment of investigator Jenny Engle. The investigator along with police officer Garrett Engle were under suspension during the council’s Feb. 3 emergency meeting. Since then, Garrett Engle had resigned, Mayor Daniel informed.

This decision to terminate was followed by an acceptance of the resignation of Police Chief Rickey Feist, effective immediately. His letter of resignation did not signify any reason for his departure, Councilwoman Barbara Whitfill said.

The last decision was a direction to the city attorney to send a notice of noncompliance to the Home Sweet Home RV Park on a zoning issue.

In other business, the council:

• granted a setback variance to Carolyn and Kenneth Nowotny of 1412 Bora Bora for an addition to their home to accommodate additional family members living there. The variance allows the structure to encroach 4.5 feet into the 20-foot setback. Other options were unavailable on the heavily wooded lot that also contained a large drainage area.

• appointed Ashley Payne as court clerk. Payne had been a probationary hire.. “She has done a very good job for the city,” Mayor Daniel noted.