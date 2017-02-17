Raleigh D. Pallett

A memorial service for Raleigh Pallett will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 (today) at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Jerry Harvey, Chaplain Sharon Walker and Mr. Chuck Taylor officiating.

Raleigh was born on Sept. 6, 1946 in Dallas to parents Raleigh Henry and Otha Pauline (Yarborough) Pallett and entered into eternal rest on Feb. 14, 2017 at the age of 70.

Raleigh loved being outdoors; hunting, fishing, gardening and being around his animals. He was very competitive, was a jack of all trades and loved police work. Raleigh enjoyed cooking and making people laugh.

He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. Raleigh attended Creek Crossing Assembly of God in Mesquite. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Raleigh was preceded in death by his parents and son Raleigh Dale Pallett, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife Minette Pallett of Kemp, children Lori Pallett of Ennis, Michael Pallett of Garland, Richard Pallett of Terrell, Leisha Pallett of Garland, Adrienne Gaug and husband John of Aubrey, Lance Pallett and wife Jessica of Gainesville, Fla., and Courtney Duncan and husband Shane of Kemp, grandchildren Lauren Pallett-Snow, Aerial Pallett, Hayden Pallett, Hunter Watkins, Rachelle Valois, Silas Gaug, Dylan Pallett and Mateo Pallett, brothers Danny Pallett of Gun Barrel City and Denny Joe Pallett and wife Renee of Oak Point, sister Lena “Bootsie” Thomas and husband Bobby of Forney, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.