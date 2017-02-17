Library at Cedar Creek Lake to get a new look/Roof repairs to change contour and color

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 17, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

SEVEN POINTS–The Library at Cedar Creek Lake will be getting a new look with a new roof treatment. The Seven Points City Council approved a budget offered by the Economic Development Cooperation, which includes $112,000 for roof repairs to the library building, which it owns.

EDC President Kevin Pollack and Vice President Mac McKinsey explained the roof work will add a foam pad to even out the ridges, which will then be spread with a synthetic membrane. The 19-year-old metal roof has developed leaks that cannot be located. Water infiltration is causing damage to key building systems, Pollack said.

The plan is to insulate and seal the entire roof. A side benefit includes reducing the temperature inside due to greater reflection of heat off the roof. The familiar green roof will most likely be replaced with a gray or off white one, council members were told. Once begun, the project should take six to seven weeks, McKinsey said.

Another item on the EDC budget includes contract labor to organize and file paperwork that has been accumulating, Pollack explained.

The EDC is funded by a small portion of the sales tax collected in the city, which added up to about $132,220 in 2016, Pollack said. But this year’s budget with the roof work totals around $298,000. The EDC plans to use savings it has accrued to make up the difference between what it expects to collect and what it plans to spend. This account was set up initially to cover expenses and operation costs for the library and now totals $265,560.12 Pollack said.

The council approved the EDC budget and plans for the library roof repair.

In other business, the council members:

• ordered an election for May 6 for three council positions now being held by Andy Purdue, Claudett Allsup and Tommy Taylor.

• tabled a discussion and vote on the 2016-17 budget. Most the members had not had time to look over the budget worked on by Council woman Cheryl Jones.

• granted a request by Dan Waitman for a 24-hour security trailer at 201 Main Place Blvd for six months while he develops the property to re-open for business.

• took no action on a request of John Stewart and Mark Conn for a property on Pritchett to be used as rental cabins with a live-in manager. Those making the request did not appear to explain their project and request.

• accepted two resignations from the police department and approved the hiring of two replacements – Kevin Lewis and Cameron Beckham.