Lady Panthers basketball win Bi-District playoff game 62-33

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 17, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

LONGVIEW–The Mabank Lady Panthers crushed the Bi-District round on the state playoffs, downing Liberty Eylau 62-33 Tuesday night in Longview.

The Lady Panthers will face Tyler Chapel Hill in the Area Round of the playoffs in Frankston Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Carson Marsh was a standout performer, scoring 25 points on 16-20 free throw shooting, along with grabbing seven rebounds, in the winning effort.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Mabank outscored Liberty Eylau in each quarter of the game, 17-11 in the second, 12-10 in the third, and 15-6 in the fourth.

Other leaders for the Lady Panthers were Hannah Hudson (10 points, eight rebounds), Bri Martin (eight points) Savannah Chapman (six points) Kylie Neighbors (four points) Kathryne German (three points) and Jill Odom, Elizabeth Hardy and Leigh Cunningham (two points).