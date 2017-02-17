Kemp boys win tenth consecutive game

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 17, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Correspondent

KEMP–Kemp’s varsity boys’ basketball returned to the friendly confines of ‘Jacket Gym for senior night as they wrapped up the regular season against the visiting Grand Saline Indians. Kemp won the previous matchup at Grand Saline, 70-47.

Thanks to a 3-pointer by senior Alec Cooper, a layup by sophomore Jaise Bowie, two layups by junior Kane Johnson, and a free throw by sophomore Boomer Irvin, Kemp opened the game with a 10-0 lead. The Indians would not get on the board until a jump shot was made by junior Connor Lowe with 4:19 left in the opening quarter to cut the early lead to 10-2. However, thanks to the stellar defense and hot shooting of the Yellowjackets, including 13 points from Johnson, Kemp built a 25-4 advantage after the first quarter. Lowe contributed to Grand Saline’s only four points in that span.

The second quarter would be more of the same for Kemp as they continued to show why they are the hottest team in the district by forcing ill-advised shots and turnovers by the Indians and controlling the clock. Kemp took a dominating 43-10 lead at halftime. The Yellowjackets never looked back and cruised at home 90-31 against Grand Saline. Kemp found the right time to play their best basketball heading into the postseason as they now ride a 10-game winning streak.

Kemp was led by Josiah Brewington’s 21 points. Behind him was Kane Johnson with 17, Cameron Clamon with 14, Boomer Irvin with 13, Alec Cooper with eight, and Darel Booker with five. Connor Lowe led Grand Saline with his 12 points. Jordan Truett had six, Philip LaPrade and Jacob Akins both had four, and Jordan Smith had three.

Kemp finishes the regular season in second place of District 12-3A at 22-9 overall and 11-3 in district. Grand Saline’s season wraps up as the Indians finish with a 3-17 record and a 2-9 mark in district.