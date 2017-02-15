Panthers boys’ basketball secures second place in district

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

WILLS POINT–The Mabank Panthers ended its regular reason on a high note, defeating the Wills Point Tigers 53-44 on the road to secure second place in District 13-4A Feb. 10

The win lifts Mabank’s record to 18-13 overall and 7-2 in district play. Both of the Panthers district losses came by the hands of the first-place Brownsboro Bears. The win locks the Panthers into second place in the district and settles their Bi-District playoff opponent. Mabank will face the Pittsburg Pirates from District 14-4A. Time, date, and venue of the Bi-District matchup have yet to be finalized, but is tentatively set for Feb. 21 at 7:30p.m. at Tyler Junior College.

On Friday, Mabank found themselves in an early deficit against the Tigers, falling behind 16-12 after the first quarter. Mabank guard Jordan Thomas helped keep the Panthers in the game early on, scoring nine of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, some Panthers found themselves in foul trouble, but Matthew McGee, Ryan Lee and Seth Grimes came off the bench to spark Mabank and wipe away the Tiger lead. The Panthers held Wills Point to just three points in the quarter, and Tyrece Gray ended the first half with a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 21-19 advantage at intermission.

The two teams played neck-and-neck in the third quarter, scoring 14 points apiece before Mabank came out rolling in the fourth, putting up 18 points offensively while holding Wills Point to just 11.

The third quarter scoring was dead even. In the fourth, the Panthers were able to gain a 10 point lead and hold on for a 53-44 win.

Scoring for the Panthers were: Jordan Thomas (19 points, three 3-pointers, three steals), Jace Capehart (nine points, three assists), Collin Sims (eight points, five rebounds), Caleb Dally (seven points, five rebounds), Cole Plunkett (five points), Tyrece Gray (three points), Matthew McGee (two points, three rebounds, two steals).