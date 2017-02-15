Kemp boys beat Quitman

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 15, 2017



Monitor Staff Reports

QUITMAN–The Kemp Yellowjackets beat Quitman by 10-points, 55-45, to raise its overall record to 21-9 (10-3 in district) Jan. 10.

Kemp came out strong in the first quarter, outscoring Quitman 16-10 to take an early lead. Quitman clawed back in the game during the second quarter, taking a 20-19 lead at halftime after holding Kemp to just three points in the second quarter.

Kemp came back on the court and took full control of the game, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-16 in the third quarter and 15-9 in the fourth to take the 55-45 win.

Scoring for Kemp were Kane Johnson (23 points), Josiah Brewington (10 points), Peyton Irvin (nine points), Alec Cooper (five points), Jaise Bowie (four points), Cameron Clamon (two points), Darel Booker (two points).

Scoring for Qutiman were Garrett Taylor (15 points), Garrett Peek (13 points), Josh Medlin (nine points), Jake Farmer (five points) Wacy Warren (three points).