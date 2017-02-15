Debbie Vaughn

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 15, 2017

Funeral services for Debbie Vaughn of Payne Springs were held Feb. 15, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank.

Debbie was born on April 3, 1953 in Lubbock to parents Leon Fletcher and Lola Fae Hale and entered into eternal rest on Feb. 10, 2017 at the age of 63.

Debbie was very funny, loving and kind hearted. She was an amazing mom and loved spending time with her family and friends. Debbie was very family oriented.

She was a great cook, loved crocheting and sewing. Debbie loved going to the hair salon, getting her hair done and pampering herself. She was a very loving and caring Christian lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Bobby Jack Vaughn Jr. and sister Jeanette Delnay.

She is survived by her sister Joyce Anno of Ore., brother Raymond Fletcher of Ore., daughter Derinda Long and husband Ronnie of Glen Rose, son Shawn Vaughn of Mabank, daughter Amanda Wintermote and husband Will of Okla., mother-in-law Murtis Vaughn of Mabank, grandchildren Justin Long and wife Kaitlyn of Waco, Jayce Long of Glen Rose, Monica Reed of Forney, Cody Vaughn of Okla., Chris Bartmess of Okla., Shawn Vaughn of Forney and Marissa Vaughn of Forney, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.