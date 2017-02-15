Appropriations final hurdle to 334 bridge widening

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 15, 2017

Monitor Staff ReportsGUN BARREL CITY–Having recently gone to the state capitol on the Feb. 7 Chamber bus trip, Scott Six and Scott Confer brought back an update on the projected widening of the State Highway 334 bridge. “The project is a go,” Six said, for a smaller amount than earlier estimated, $33M to widen both bridges connecting Gun Barrel City to Seven Points.The construction could start as early as August or as late as a year from now in November.“Appropriations is key,” Six said of the legislative process that takes place every two years in Austin.Permits, utilities, EPA, Army Corp of Engineers and Texas Department of Transportation have all signed off on the project, Confer said. “It is shovel ready.”It will be similar to the SH 198 bridges, with raised arches. Once started, the project is expected to take four years to complete. Traffic will continue on the existing bridges while construction is taking place on structures parallel to it, Six explained. Up to 150-feet of right-of-way has been secured.Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President Jo Ann Hanstrom expressed a positive outcome to the legislative trip and thanked trip sponsors Trinity Valley Electric Co-op, Keller Williams and each chamber board member, in addition to office staff Melissa Newland and her son, who helped on the bus.