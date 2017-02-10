Windy, dry conditions spread flames

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 10, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–Fire crews closed down U.S. Highway 175 in Eustace Tuesday for an hour and a half in order to run water hoses from one side of the street to the other. A structure fire across from the gas station complex near Hamrick’s Tree Service was reported around 1: 13 p.m. Moderate windy conditions and plentiful fuel from chopped wood caused the fire to spread quickly.

A neighboring Dollar General store was evacuated. Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Gun Barrel City Fire Department and North 19 Station arrived to assist in putting out the blaze.

The burned structure is thought to have been the location of a business selling used furniture. No injuries were reported.

The Eustace Fire Department arrived with a brush truck and concentrated on stopping the grass fire from engulfing a second structure on the property.

“We had to stop the grass fire from engulfing the small house first, and then proceed to tackle the burning metal building,” Eustace firefighter Tim Meyer said. “More fire vehicles and firefighters arrived and the battle began to stop the fire from destroying the Hamrick Tree Service’s building and prevent its spread to a nearby grassy area.”

Firefighters stretched more than 1,500 feet of five-inch hose from the closest fire hydrant located at the Sonic restaurant across the highway. It is alleged that a resident set a sofa and a chair on fire, an assistant fire marshal said.

Eustace firefighters returned the following morning around 4:15 a.m. to address smoldering patches of debris.