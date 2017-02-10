William (Bill) J. Cooper

William (Bill) J. Cooper was born Aug. 27, 1934. He passed away at his home in Gun Barrel City on Feb. 7, 2017.

He was preceeded in death by his mother Olivia Bedsaul and father Loyd Cooper, sisters LaWanda Lambright, Melba Starks, Zelma Milan and brother Howard Cooper.

He is survived by his wife Odessa Cooper of Gun Barrel City, daughters Rebecca Cooper of Gun Barrel City, Ruby Hudson and husband Tony Hudson of Commerce, Cynthia Turner and husband Fred Turner of Arlington, Mary Deering and husband Richard Deering of Arlington, Emily Sawyer and husband Chris Sawyer of Gun Barrel City, sons Billy Cooper and wife Gail Cooper of Gun Barrel City, Jeff Cooper and wife Dannie Cooper of Gun Barrel City, brother Jesse Cooper of Gun Barrel City along with sister Naomi

Johnston of Athens, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He loved fishing, hunting and mowing.

Funeral Services are pending at Eubanks Funeral Home in Mabank.