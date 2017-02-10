Laura Rocha

Laura Rocha, 97,was born Dec. 6, 1919 in Kemp to the home of Ben Rocha and Natalia Pavon Rocha and passed away Feb. 8, 2017 in Mabank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Pete Rocha and Barney Rocha, sisters Rose Valdez and Mary Whatley Lees.

She is survived by a brother Joe Rocha of Tulsa Okla., numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

Laura was a lifelong resident of Kemp and was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.

She lived a long and wonderful life and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to: ForeverFamiliesProgram.org in her memory.