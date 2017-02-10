Lady Panthers are district champs

February 10, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Sports

BROWNSBORO–The Mabank Lady Panthers are Region 4, District 13 champions after defeating the Brownsboro Bearettes 58-55 in overtime.

The win caps off a fantastic run through district play for Mabank (9-1) who saw its only loss come against Canton (8-2) in an away contest Jan. 27. After claiming the District 13 Championship, Mabank will travel to Spring Hill High School in Longview Feb. 14 to face the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards from Texarkana.

After gaining a seven-point, 17-10, lead in the first quarter against the Bearettes, Mabank started slipping. The Lady Panthers scored only six points the second quarter (to Brownsboro’s seven) and faced a deficit in the third quarter after getting outscored 17-7.

Down by four points, 34-30 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers fought back to tie the contest and force overtime. Mabank got the best of the Bearettes in extra time, scoring 10 points and holding Brownsboro to just seven to take the victory.

Newcomer Hannah Hudson came up huge for Mabank, scoring 21 points on 75 percent field goal shooting to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Kathryne German scored 15 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. Bri Martin scored eight points and had rebounds. Also scoring for Mabank were Elizabeth Hardy (six points) and Carson Marsh (five points).

The Lady Panthers also won their previous game on Feb. 3 on the road against Van by the convincing score of 54-33.

In that contest, Mabank were led by Carson Marsh (15 points and five steals) and Hannah Hudson (eight points and seven blocks). Other scores were Bri Martin (eight points), Kathryne German (five points), Kylie Neighbors, Leigh Cunningham, Jill Odom (four points), Savannah Chapman and Elizabeth Hardy (three points).