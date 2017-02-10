Kemp boys wins eighth straight district game

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 10, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Correspondent

EUSTACE–As the hottest team in their district, Kemp’s varsity boys’ basketball continued their run to the postseason as they traveled to Eustace to visit their rival Bulldogs. Kemp beat Eustace at ‘Jacket Gym 72-24 on Jan. 13.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first four points, courtesy of layups by sophomore Ethan Austin and junior Clinton Johnson. Kemp would go on a 12-2 run to take a 12-6 lead with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter. Thanks to a layup and jump shot by junior Kelly Ashton and Johnson respectively, Eustace cut the early lead to 12-10 with 1:23 left. The Yellowjackets would answer back and close the quarter with a 15-12 lead.

After a 3-pointer by senior Alec Cooper early in the second quarter, Kemp had a 20-14 advantage at the 6:44 mark. For the next two minutes and twenty seconds, the Bulldogs responded with a 7-1 run, which was capped off by a 3-pointer, and tied the score at 21-21 with 4:22 left until halftime. Kemp took the lead at 25-21 with 1:31 remaining after four straight points from sophomore Boomer Irvin. Eustace then cut the lead to 25-24 after a 3-pointer from Austin. The Yellowjackets would take a 30-24 lead at halftime after scoring five straight points to close the first half.

With a 32-28 lead early in the third quarter, Kemp pulled off a 6-0 run to take a 38-28 advantage with 3:46 to go. With 1:59 remaining, a layup by Austin narrowed the lead to 40-34. Including four points from sophomore Darel Booker, the Yellowjackets outscored the Bulldogs 5-2 in order to take a 45-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

With 5:45 to play in the game, Kemp had its largest lead of the night at 51-39 thanks to two layups by senior Josiah Brewington and one by junior Kane Johnson. With 2:39 to go, following a 3-pointer by Austin, the lead was cut to 54-48. Cameron Clamon responded for Kemp with a layup for a 56-48 lead. With 1:18 remaining, Austin would cut the deficit back by six, 56-50, by making two free throws. But the Yellowjackets put together the final four points to win 60-50 at Eustace. Kemp has now won eight straight district games since losing at Edgewood.

For Kemp, the Yellowjackets had three double-digit scorers: Josiah Brewington with 14 points, Boomer Irvin with 12 and Kane Johnson with 11. Cameron Clamon and Junior Brooks had six points apiece while Jaise Bowie had four and Alec Cooper had three. The Bulldogs were led by Ethan Austin’s 16 points and Clifton Johnson’s 15 points. Also for Eustace, Kelly Ashton had six points and Tucker Reeve and Keylan Warren both had four.

Kemp resumes play at Quitman on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Eustace returns to action on Feb. 14 when they head to Edgewood at 6:15 p.m.