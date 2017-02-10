Fugitives arrested, drugs found

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 10, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports the apprehension of two men wanted for parole violations at a residence on County Road 1405 in Athens.

Athens resident Justin Adams, 25, was also found in possession of meth and material used to distribute the illegal drug, Hillhouse said. He is being charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams and held on a bond totaling $10,000. Also arrested is Jessie Almond, 38, of Malakoff. Both were hiding in the residence when they were caught by a team of four deputies.

“These deputies were careful entering what could have been a dangerous situation,” Hillhouse said.

Narcotics Investigator Brad Beddingfield developed information indicating the men would likely be found at the site. Sgt. Matt Jistel, deputies David Robertson, Wayne Nutt and Vincent Megason approached a home, which proved wrong; however, alert deputies detected movement at a neighboring residence and went there.

One suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly chased down while the second was found hiding in a closet. In the residence, deputies discovered suspected meth, hypodermic needles, pipes, scales, small plastic baggies and marijuana.

“I am proud of this team of deputies not only for getting these folks, but also taking all the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe,” Hillhouse said. “Wanted men can be desperate men and can do the things that endanger the lives of our team. Because our men were careful, everyone went home at the end of the shift.”