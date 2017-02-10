Anita Louann Geisler

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 10, 2017

Anita Louann Geisler passed away peacefully at her home with her husband Jim by her side in Gun Barrel City on Jan. 21, 2017. She was born Sept. 5, 1938 in Ada, Okla. to the home of William and Francis Emmett.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents William and Francis Emmett, daughter Donna Sadler and a grandson Billy Dean Garoutte, III.

Anita met and married her best friend, her soul mate Jim in 1973; they were inseparable for 43 years. She had three children Jerry Sadler, Donna Kay Sadler and Tamara Sue Smith. Jim helped raised them as his own.

Anita was blessed with her children marrying wonderful soulmates as well; her son Jerry married a lovely lady, Linda and her daughter Tamara married a handsome man, Mike Smith.

What made Anita’s heart smile was the love of her grandchildren: Billy and Carissa and her husband Dustin Bowen, her great-grandchildren: Alexis, Brookelyn, Jocylin and Hannah, and also her great-great granddaughter Jayden Dean.

Anita loved to be outside enjoying the fresh air and she had true passion for gardening in her yard. Every day she would sit and have conversations with her beloved parrot Killer.

Anita never met a stranger and would stop and lend a helping hand to anyone who was in need.

Left to cherish Anita’s memories are many other family members and a host of friends. Anita was greatly loved by all and she will truly be missed by all who knew her.