Utilities fluctuate in Cedar Creek Lake area/Power, communications, water disruptions experienced all on same day

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 8, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Power was out part of Monday in Gun Barrel City, Mabank, affecting some 2,200 customers; a line cut disrupted phone and internet services on the west side and a crack in a water line in Kemp disrupted water service to those living on Tolosa Road.

According to Oncor Area Manager Tom Trimble, a breakdown in a power feeder unit caused it to go down. Customers were without power from 10 a.m. until nearly 1 p.m. He suspects a lightning strike in the recent past may have weakened some component in the unit, causing the breakdown. These were then replaced.

At the Mabank High School and other Mabank locations, people noticed a power restoration only to be terminated moments later. This phenomenon was repeated during the power disruption as crews sought to isolate the specific location of the problem, Trimble explained to The Monitor.

Another smaller power outage affected around 80 customers in Seven Points under the Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op. Power was quickly restored there, he said.

Phone and internet services and some cell service was disrupted Monday when an underground cable was inadvertently cut in Malakoff Monday. The repairs that followed resulted in some lines being crossed, according to The Library at Cedar Creek Lake staffers. Neither Malakoff City Hall nor Malakoff ISD seems to have been affected by the severed line. However, it did sever an internet connection between Malakoff ISD and Region 7 center, who called in the service call to Centurylink.

A prerecorded message from Centurylink said that a “switching problem” was affecting service in the area.

Kemp Public Works Director Luis Valentin said a major water leak was detected by 10 a.m. Monday morning, however; rather than disrupt the school day, repairs were affected between 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Valentin said a crack had developed in a six-inch cast iron line at a bell joint, which required the water shutoff and a draining of the line before a new joint could be installed using modern materials. As a result, after school tutorials were suspended at the junior high school.

