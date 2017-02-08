Sherry Carolyn Patterson

Sherry Carolyn Patterson, 77, passed from this life at her home in Kemp on Dec. 20, 2016. Sherry was born on April 6, 1939 to parents Edgar and Blanche Tharp.

Sherry attended school in Kemp and graduated from Kemp High School in 1957. She married Harold Patterson on Nov. 12, 1955. They lived in Mesquite until his death in 1995. Sherry returned to Kemp and was there until her death.

Sherry was preceded in death by husband Harold Patterson and parents Edgar and Blanche Tharp.

Sherry leaves behind one daughter Connie Lynn Felt and son-in-law Steven Felt. She also leaves granddaughter Laci Brewer and great-grandson Conar of Mesquite. Sherry is also survived by sisters Mary Rene Cline of Kaufman, Elaine Collard, Eloise Fortner, Nancy Smith and brother Michael Tharp, all of Kemp. She also leaves behind many other family members and more friends.

Sherry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Singing was a big part of our family with Sherry always there playing the piano and singing along.

Interment was in the Kemp Cemetery Dec. 31, 2016.