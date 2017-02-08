Ruth Elizabeth Green

Ruth Elizabeth Green, 84, passed away on Feb. 2, 2017 in Haltom City. She was born on Feb. 16, 1932 to Amos and Elizabeth (Lutz) Goehring in Zelienople, Pa.

Although born and raised in Pennsylvania, Ruth and her husband, Paul, lived in many places during his career with IBM. They first moved their family to New York, with subsequent moves to New Jersey, Houston, Los Angeles and Dallas and then settled in Mabank around 1982 until his passing in 1995.

Ruth was employed as a PBX operator for Contel Telephone (which eventually became Verizon) and retired after 10 years of service.

She was a faithful member of Payne Springs United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed all of the church trips with the ladies, especially the excursions to Branson. Ruth was a very outspoken lady and you always knew exactly what was on her mind. Her greatest pleasure in life was her family and they will forever hold her memory in their hearts.

Preceding her in death are her parents Amos and Elizabeth Goehring, her husband of 42 years, Paul Koach, two brothers and one sister.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Bruce Koach and wife Annie, Eric Koach and wife Doris and Carol Marshall and husband Billy, husband of 13 years, James Green, grandchildren Alecia, Curtis, Paul, Chelsea, Evan and Nathan, great-granddaughter Teign Rose and a host of extended family members and friends that will miss her dearly.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 6, 2017 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Seagoville.

