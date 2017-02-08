Police chase burglar on foot

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 8, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY–Gun Barrel City Police Chief Damon Boswell reports the apprehension of a suspected burglar on Friday, Feb. 3. Two officers were dispatched to Sunshine Auto Parts around 3:44 a.m. A security system at Sunshine Auto, located at 355 S. Gun Barrel Lane, reported the suspicious activity to police.

After a lengthy foot chase, officers caught and arrested Mitchell Morgan, 35, of Eustace. He has been charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, failure to identify/fugitive from justice, probation violation warrant and possession of controlled substance less than one gram (.57 gram).

He is being held in the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $43,500.

Chief Boswell reports that when his officers arrived on scene they located a male subject inside the back fenced area and observed him burglarizing two vehicles. The officers waited on the outside of the fenced area, as they watched the subject gather several bags of property from the vehicles and approach the fence. They watched as the suspect climbed the fence and crossed the razor wire – all without being aware of the officers’ presence.

Once outside the premises with the goods from the vehicles, the officers commanded the suspect to stop. The subject resisted the officers command and was subsequently sprayed with pepper spray. However, he managed to break away and run. Several more commands to stop were given and ignored, Boswell said. When the man was finally taken into custody, officers found on his person a glass pipe, used in the smoking of meth and a small quantity of the controlled substance in his pocket.

An investigation, which was also resisted with false identification information, verified him to be Morgan. He was found to have an outstanding probation violation warrant.

Officers transported him first to the hospital for treatment and then for processing at the Gun Barrel City Jail. He was later transferred to the county jail.