Mabank gets another win

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 8, 2017





By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers continue to hold onto second place in Region II, District 13 after a 48-31 victory over the Van Vandals Friday.

Head Coach and Athletic Director Tracy Carter said the Panthers (17-12 overall, 6-1 in district) did an excellent job keeping a much larger Vandal team off the offensive glass and responding and adjusting to Van’s defensive strategy to shut down leading scorer Jordan Thomas.

Van came out with a defensive scheme to deny Thomas any offensive touches. The strategy largely worked, but the Panthers made them pay for it with good passing and set up for other players.

Thomas scored only four points on the night, but Caleb Dally stepped up in his absence, scoring 16 points to lead the Panthers.

Mabank came out in the first quarter with the quickness, scoring four times as many points as Van, 12-3 to sit on a comfortable 9-point lead after the first quarter of play ended. The Panthers continued to build on that lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Vandals 8-3 for a cumulative 20-6 score at halftime.

The Panthers had their best offensive quarter of the night in the third, scoring 15 points while holding Van to nine. Mabank led by 20 points, 35-15 after the third quarter. Van clawed back the best they could in the trash time fourth quarter, scoring 16 points to Mabank’s 13 for the 48-31 final score.

Mabank offensive scores were Dally (16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals); Collin Sims (10 points, four rebounds); Cole Plunkett (eight points, three rebounds, three assists), Matthew McGee (six points, nine rebounds), Jordan Thomas (four points, four rebounds, two assists), Tyrece Gray (two points, two assists), Noah Johnston (two points).

Mabank will be back in action Feb. 11 when they travel to Wills Point.