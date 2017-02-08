’Jackets get big win vs Edgewood

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 8, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Corespondent

KEMP–Kemp’s varsity boys basketball was coming off their biggest win of the year, a 62-56 thriller on the road against the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats, in which they trailed by twelve twice in the third quarter. Kemp returned home with a six-game winning streak as they welcomed the Edgewood Bulldogs to ‘Jacket Gym. Kemp lost a heartbreaker at Edgewood 61-60 in the last meeting on Jan. 10.

With a pair of free throws and a layup by senior Josiah Brewington, Kemp scored the game’s first four points for a 4-0 lead. Junior Trey Erwin then got the Bulldogs on the board with a layup to cut the early lead to 4-2. After trailing 8-4 with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Edgewood went on a 6-1 run thanks to consecutive 3-pointers by seniors Quinton Locke and Dalton Dover in order to take their first lead at 10-9 with four minutes to go. After Brewington hit a layup to give Kemp the advantage back at 11-10, Erwin and senior Cody Delarosa scored the last four points to take a 14-11 Bulldogs lead after the first quarter.

Kemp senior Alec Cooper began the second quarter by banking a 3-pointer to tie the game at 14-14. After Edgewood sophomore Sean Joyce put in a layup for a 16-14 lead, Brewington knotted the score again at 16-16. Thanks to a 3-pointer by Delarosa and two free throws from Erwin, the Bulldogs briefly outscored Kemp 5-1 to gain their largest lead of the first half, 21-17, with 3:05 remaining. Johnson made a 3-pointer and junior Austin Williams made a free throw to even the score at 21-21 with 1:08 to go. With 2.1 seconds left, Kemp sophomore Cameron Clamon blocked a go-ahead layup by the Bulldogs. Edgewood would then quickly rebound for another layup attempt, but it bounced off the rim as time expired for a 21-21 tie at halftime.

Thanks to consecutive 3-pointers by sophomore Boomer Irvin, plus an and-1 and a free throw by Brewington, Kemp scored the first nine points of the second half to build a 30-21 lead. After trailing 36-23 with 4:23 left, Edgewood outscored Kemp 8-0 to cut the lead to 36-31 as the third quarter came to an end.

Johnson opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 42-31 Yellowjacket lead. Following a Bulldog layup by Ervin, Kemp answered with a layup by Brewington and two free throws by Clamon to pull ahead 46-33, with 4:24 left in regulation. Edgewood would string together five straight points for an eight-point deficit, 46-38, with 3:45 to go. After a Delarosa jump shot with 1:36 remaining, Edgewood trailed 51-44, but never got any closer; Kemp shot eight out of ten free throws in the closing stretch, made big stops, and Edgewood could only muster three points in the final 90 seconds with a 3-pointer. Kemp took this home win 61-47 and are now on a seven-game winning streak.

Kemp had three players in double-digit scoring: Josiah Brewington with 17, Kane Johnson with 15 and Boomer Irvin with 13. Alec Cooper had six and Cameron Clamon had five. Trey Erwin had a great night for Edgewood as he led his team with 15 points. Other Bulldog scorers included Cody Delarosa with 11 and Dalton Dover and Quinton Locke both with three points.

Kemp resumes play on Feb. 7 as they travel to Eustace to take on the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Edgewood returns to action that same evening at home to host the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats at 8 p.m.