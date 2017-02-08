Donald Ray Dickerson

Funeral services for Donald Ray Dickerson, 84, of Edom were held Feb. 6, 2017 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Larry Shackleford and Mike Blum officiating.

Graveside services were held at Haven of Memories Memorial Park in Canton.

Donald passed away on Feb. 3, 2017 in Edom. He was born on Feb. 5, 1932 in Payne Springs.

Donald was a member of Crossbrand Cowboy Church. He enjoyed his coffee shop group that he met with daily. Donald was a lifetime cowboy who loved his horse. He married his loving wife sixty-five years ago in Rockwall.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Donald is survived by his wife Shirley Ann Dickerson, son Larry and Karen Dickerson, son Gary Dickerson, grandchildren Toni Elaine and Thomas Bates, Dane and Paige Dickerson, great- grandchildren Colton Bates, Colt Dickerson and Lariat Dickerson.

Pallbearers were Brett Wells, Bob Woodward, Mike Morrow, Colton Bates, Dane Dickerson, Bernie Alvarado and Garry McAnally.