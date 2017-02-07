Suzanna “Suzie” Ruth Vinson

Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend Suzanna “Suzie” Ruth Vinson went to be with the Lord on Jan. 27, 2016 at ETMC in Athens.

Memorial service is pending.

Suzie was born to Robert “Bob” and Patsy Finley Vinson on July 25,1966 in Dallas.

Suzie graduated from Mabank High School, class of 1984, and then attended TVCC working toward her nursing degree. At graduation, she went to work at Terrell Columbia Hospital in Terrell as a Med-Surg and Pediatric nurse.

Later, she changed to home health and spent the last 17 years with Bridgeway Home Health. Taking care of her patients was a labor of love.

Suzie loved raising her Siberian Huskies and Akita dogs. She also loved cutting out wood crafts on the scroll saw and fishing on the lake. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Seven Points and enjoyed helping in whatever capacity they needed help.

Another love of hers were her nieces and nephews who called her “Aunt SueSue”.

Family who preceded her are her father, grandparents, Willie Joe Finley, Earnest “Blackie” and Mildred Werner Vinson.

Survivors are her mother Patsy, brothers Ronald “Eddie” and wife Shannon Ayers with children Nathan, Joe and Shyanne Vinson, Jason and wife Heather Koelsch with children Matthew and Julianne, grandmother Mamie Ruth Finley, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and a special sister Dorothy Max.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Four Mile Lutheran Church with interment following the service at Four Mile Lutheran Cemetery.