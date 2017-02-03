Panthers win again/Hold on to second spot in district

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 3, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers bounced back from a slow start, turning on the offense after the first quarter, to defeat district rival Rains 63-38 Jan. 31.

Rains gained a slight edge in the first quarter as the Panthers came on the floor flat, scoring only six points to go down 7-6. Putting points on the scoreboard wasn’t a problem the rest of the game as the Panthers outscored Rains 18-10, 21-7, and 18-14 to ice the game.

Top performers for Mabank include Collin Sims (13 points, eight rebounds), Matt McGee (11 points, eight rebounds), Jace Capehart (11 points, three steals), Cole Plunkett (10 points), Jordan Thomas (nine points, three steals, three assists), and Caleb Dally (six points, five rebounds, five assists).

Head Coach Tracy Carter told The Monitor that winning Tuesday’s game was a particularly tough challenge because three of the players were sick. “I’m proud of our kids for the way they overcame a slow start to take control against a very physical Rains team.”

The win holds Mabank’s position in second place in 4-A District 13 with a 5-1 record. The only blemish on the Panther’s district record so far came from the first place Brownsboro Bears, a six-point loss. Mabank is 16-12 overall.