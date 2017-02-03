Kemp mayor responds to utility’s payment claim

Monitor Staff Reports

KEMP–West Cedar Creek Municipal Utility District’s Board of Directors recently authorized their attorney to mediate a repayment schedule with the City of Kemp for expenses the utility racked up to establish water service for the residents of Kemp. Both the utility and the city have voiced their desire to “back out” of their arrangement – an arrangement that was to be a long-term solution to Kemp’s need for continuous water service. Its own aged-out water plant has been deemed not up to the task.

However, the Kemp mayor says the agreement it has with the utility doesn’t have a payment component.

“The original agreement — the only agreement that exists — has no provision stipulating that we will pay them for anything,” Mayor Laura Hanna Peace stated to David Webb of Cedar Creek Lake.com. “We have never seen an invoice, bill or documentation from them, so I have no idea what they think we owe or on what they are basing their statements.”

WCCMUD constructed a pipeline, partly funded by a $350,000 USDA matching grant to Kemp (match of $230,000), but the water quit flowing in late December. A billing office established in Kemp by the utility also sits idle. The disruption in water service followed public statements WCCMUD and Kemp officials made revealing problems with the water service agreement.

Peace said that after WCCMUD General Manager Ciardo said in a board meeting that the district pull out of the agreement and only sell water to Kemp; city officials became concerned about protecting the city’s water supply.

The city has been producing water from its own plant since being cut off, and has entered into an agreement with the City of Mabank to purchase from the neighboring town if water supplies run short in the future.

Peace said Ciardo told Kemp officials the utility would cut off water on Dec. 21 unless they agreed to discuss repayment of an unspecified sum of money. Peace said WCCMUD officials called Kemp’s water plant operator at 1 p.m. on Dec. 20 and ordered the water valve shut down.

On Jan. 23, the most recent WCCMUD board meeting, Ciardo told his board the water was not cut off until Dec. 21, as reported to The Monitor by city administrator Regina Kiser.

WCCMUD officials now refer all questions from the media to their attorney, Chad C. Rook, who has said in the past he would have no comment on negotiations with Kemp officials.