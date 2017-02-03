’Jackets win sixth straight

By Blain Clamon

Monitor Correspondent

SCURRY–After playing three of their last four games at home and building a five-game winning streak in the process, Kemp’s varsity boys’ basketball traveled to Scurry-Rosser to take on their arch-rival Wildcats. The Yellowjackets looked to avenge their only home loss in district play, when Scurry-Rosser rallied late to knock off Kemp 53-51 on Jan. 6.

The Wildcats opened the game with an 11-5 run that was capped off by a jump shot in the paint by Josh Laney. Kemp responded and outscored Scurry-Rosser by eight points to take their first lead at 13-11 thanks to three layups and Boomer Irvin sinking two of three free throws. The Wildcats would tie the game back at 13-13 as a layup was made by Austin Babovec. Overall, they outscored Kemp 9-2 after trailing 13-11 and closed the first quarter with a 20-15 lead.

In the second quarter, Kemp scored the first three points with a layup by Kane Johnson and a free throw by Alec Cooper to cut the Wildcat lead to 20-18. Scurry-Rosser scored five straight to build a 25-18 lead with 5:44 remaining in the first half. After Darel Booker’s layup, a 3-pointer by Johnson would cut the lead back to two points, 25-23, with 4:59 to go. However, while playing great defense and forcing Yellowjacket turnovers at the same time, the Wildcats ran out to a 36-28 lead at halftime as the home crowd came to life.

At the 6:33 mark in the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Babovec allowed Scurry-Rosser to tie their largest lead of the night at 43-31. The Yellowjacket defense began to step up as they made key defensive stops and created turnovers by the Wildcats in the third quarter to begin a 17-4 run and take the 48-47 lead with 13 seconds left thanks to a layup by Johnson. But Jade Whittington sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Wildcats the lead back after the third quarter at 50-48. The home and visiting crowds were in for an electrifying fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter opened with a jump shot by Laney to build the Wildcats’ lead to 52-48. Johnson then responded with five straight points for Kemp and took a 53-52 advantage. Another jump shot by Laney allowed his team to take their final lead of the night at 54-53 with 3:24 remaining. Johnson capped off his eight points in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and took the lead back for Kemp at 56-54. Laney ran for a layup and tied the score at 56-56 with 2:22 left. Boomer Irvin was fouled afterwards and gave the Yellowjackets the lead for good at 57-56 with 2:19 remaining thanks to a free throw. The lead was extended to 60-56 with an and-1 and a free throw by Darel Booker. With 43 seconds left, the Wildcats hustled down the court, but Josiah Brewington blocked a jump shot in the paint, Jaise Bowie was fouled, and he made two technical free throws with 12 seconds remaining to seal the huge road win for Kemp, 62-56.

The Yellowjackets were led by Kane Johnson’s 27 points, with 10 of them in the first half. Also for Kemp, Josiah Brewington had 17 points, Boomer Irvin had eight, and Darel Booker had seven. Josh Laney and Austin Babovec had a fantastic night for the Wildcats as they led the way with 25 and 15 points respectively. Jade Whittington had seven, James Stephens had six, and JP Donovan had three.

Kemp resumes play at home on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. when they welcome the Edgewood Bulldogs. Scurry-Rosser returns to action on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. when they visit the Eustace Bulldogs.