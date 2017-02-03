Fighting draws police to store parking lot

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Police arrested a man and a woman in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply on Third Street in Mabank Wednesday morning after reports of “erratic driving” in the southbound lanes by a late 90s model white F-150 Ford truck the pair were in.

Mabank Police Chief Keith Bradshaw reports the arrest of truck driver Layci Browning Plata and her passenger, Jamie Allen, both estimated to be in the early-30s. The strong police presence was due to a gun being reportedly part of the fight, Bradshaw said. However, when police arrived, the male subject is thought to have tossed the pistol under the truck.

“We’re pretty sure he was using it to force his argument,” Bradshaw told The Monitor, but the woman denied she had been threatened. “She’s not cooperating,” Bradshaw added.

The pair were in possession of drug paraphernalia, which looked to have been used recently, and were charged with disorderly conduct, Bradshaw said. Allen was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon. As the investigation progressed, police located checks in the vehicle that traced back to a burglary in Kaufman County, so another charge of fraudulent use of identifying information was added to the list of charges.

The chief said the pair didn’t have an exact residential address but were thought to have been hanging out in the Seven Points area.

The two are being held on bonds totaling $7,500 each, at the Henderson County Jail.