Wanda Inez Lilly DePriest

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 2, 2017

Funeral services for Wanda “Inez” Lilly DePriest were held Jan. 30, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Chapel in Mabank, with interment following at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas.

Inez was born Oct. 24, 1937 in Corliss, W. Va. to parents Zed Carr and Virginia (Anderson) Lilly and entered into eternal rest Jan. 25, 2017 at the age of 79.

Inez was known by several different names in her family. Some of her grandchildren called her “Omey”, while others called her “Granny.” Her family called her “Nezzy” and “Chubby,” while her friends called her “Wild K.”

Inez was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eddy and an AT&T Pioneer. She was an avid believer in her Lord Jesus Christ and read her Bible faithfully. She loved volunteering at her church and in the community, doing crafts and traveling. Inez was a loving, caring lady, who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Lee DePriest, brother Zed Car Lilly and daughter Brenda Faye Cabaniss.

She is survived by sisters Juanita Kathleen Evans of La Porte, Regina Anne Rider of Fayetteville, W. Va., Dixie Rose Jackson of Eddy, sister-in-law Phala Jois Lilly of Gun Barrel City, daughter and son-in-law Marcella Rhea Anderson and Bob of Frisco, son Rodney Lee DePriest of Mabank, daughter and son-in-law Linda Jean Keller and Kerry, of Scurry, granddaughter Kaylee Marie DePriest, of Yellville, Ariz., granddaughter Tori Nicole DePriest of Gun Barrel City, grandson Allen Wayne Kerley and wife Angie, of Port Aransas, granddaughter Melissa Ann Houchin and husband Chad of Carrollton, grandson Charles Ray Stout and wife Melissa of Dallas, grandson Kevin Don Stout of Gun Barrel City, five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation online at www.pdf.org in Inez DePriest’s name.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.