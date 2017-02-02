Mabank Panthers district record now 4-1

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 2, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

CANTON–The Mabank Panthers find themselves in second (4-1) place in Region II District 13 after the first round of play and a 68-55 victory over the Canton Eagles.

So far the Panthers only loss came against the Brownsboro Bears (5-0) July 20 by the score of 57-51.

Against Canton, Mabank took a big lead in the first quarter and never surrendered it, outpacing the Eagles 23-11 in the opening frame. The Eagles tried getting their talons dirty in the second quarter and scored four more points than the Panthers, 14-10, but could never get back in the game.

Mabank outscored Canton by one in the third quarter 14-13, before the panthers took the win home in the fourth with 21 points, holding Canton to only 17.

Jordan Thomas led Mabank with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, grabbed four rebounds, dished out five assists and nabbed six steals. Cole Plunkett had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; Caleb Dally had 2 points, five assists and two steals; Tyrece Gray had eight points and three rebounds; Jace Capehart scored six points, Collin Sims had six points and three rebounds and Matthew McGee scored two points.

Mabank is back in action at home this Friday when they play host to the Van Vandals.