Luna Howard

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 2, 2017

Funeral services for Luna Howard are being held Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 (today) at Eubank Cedar Creek in Mabank with Rev. Dennis Hogan officiating. Interment will follow the service at Four Mile Lutheran Cemetery in Prairieville.

Luna was born on Dec. 22, 1925 in Texarkana to parents Durwood and Luella Maye (Culpepper) Long and entered into eternal rest on Jan. 29, 2017 at the age of 91.

Luna was a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being outdoors, whether golfing or hunting for deer and turkey.

Luna worked as an executive secretary for TXU for over 40 years, before retiring. She enjoyed reading and traveling all over. Luna loved all her dogs, cats and other pets.

She was a member of Cedar Creek Country Club since 1970 and past President of Women’s Golf Association.

Luna loved her neighbors dearly, as they did her. Luna was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Luna was preceded in death by her parents and brother Durwood Long, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband Dempsey Johnson, daughter Tia MacNerland and husband Richard of Wis., daughter Lisa Jones and husband Tommy of Wylie, daughter Carla Harrison and husband Larry of Grovetown, Ga., step-daughter Bobbie Sue Howard of Dallas, six amazing grandchildren and 10 exceptional great-grandchildren, sister Bobby Andrews of Garland, sister Maxine Williams of Dallas, numerous nieces and nephews who knew her as “Aunt Sis,” other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.