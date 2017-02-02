Drug trade interrupted on area highways

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : February 2, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports on a high-speed chase on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 175 at 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 and on a separate traffic stop in Chandler. Both incidents involved illegal drugs.

Santiago Hernandez, 32, was arrested after narrowly avoiding several head-on collisions. Deputies were able to bring him to a stop after a minor collision with a pursuing Eustace Police Department vehicle. Deputies David Robertson and Josh Palmer made the arrest,and located cocaine in the vehicle. Hernandez was charged with manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance and with evading arrest, possession of unlawful weapons, and two outstanding warrants from Dallas County for driving while intoxicated and striking an unattended vehicle.

The following day, three were arrested during a traffic violation for possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Driver John Doty, 46, along with passengers Jacoby Juarez, 26, and Rachel Meador, 29, were arrested near Chandler on Farm-to-Market 315. Besides suspected meth, items commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics were also located.

Each were charged with possession of a controlled substance not less than 1 gram or greater than 4 grams. The second-degree felony could result in up to 20 years in a Texas prison for each, upon conviction. They are being held on bonds totaling $12,500, and each have multiple arrests on their record.