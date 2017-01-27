Yellowjackets win OT thriller

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 27, 2017

By Blaine Clamon

Monitor Corespondent

KEMP–With Kemp’s varsity boys basketball on a three-game winning streak, they were looking to make a huge statement on their home court in the game that will likely have implications for the postseason. The first-place Mineola Yellowjackets arrived in Kemp for a rematch of the district opener for both teams. Between Mineola suffering their first district loss at Alba-Golden on Jan. 20 and Kemp’s three-game streak, something had to give at ‘Jacket Gym on Tuesday night. The game lived up to all of its expectations.

After Kemp junior Kane Johnson made a free throw to cut the early Mineola lead to 2-1, the visiting team would score five straight to take a 7-1 advantage. Kemp responded with a 9-1 run to take their first lead of the night at 10-8 after sophomore Boomer Irvin shot an and-one and made the following free throw. Mineola scored the first quarter’s last four points to take a 12-10 advantage as seniors Frankie Meason and Shaw Franklin sank consecutive layups.

Kemp would pull within one point, 14-13, after senior Josiah Brewington put in a layup with 6:54 to go until halftime. With five points from Meason, Mineola quickly answered with a 9-0 run for their largest lead of the night, 23-13, with 4:31 remaining. Kemp closed out the first half by outscoring Mineola 8-4 and trailed 27-21 at halftime. It was shaping up to be a fantastic district matchup.

Irvin scored Kemp’s first six points in the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers and pulled them within a point, 28-27. After Mineola junior Cameron Sorenson sank his own 3-pointer to give Mineola a 31-27 lead, Brewington and sophomore Jaise Bowie tied the game for Kemp at 31-31 with consecutive layups with 1:07 remaining. As soon as Mineola senior Kourtland Sinches made two free throws, Kemp sophomore Darel Booker drilled a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to give Kemp the 34-33 lead after the third quarter.

Johnson opened the fourth quarter for Kemp with a free throw, but Mineola responded with consecutive 3-pointers by Sorenson and Franklin to take a 39-35 lead. Kemp tied it back up at 39-39 when Brewington put in a layup with 3:16 left in regulation. Irvin put in a layup for a 43-40 lead, but Franklin sank a 3-pointer to tie the score at 43-43 with a 1:10 left and send the game to overtime after Mineola missed a free throw and potential buzzer-beater.

Kemp took a 45-43 advantage with a layup by Brewington. Sorenson then drilled a 3-pointer to give Mineola its final lead of the night, 46-45. Johnson gave Kemp the lead back at 47-46 after he made two free throws. Meason tied the game for Mineola one more time at 47-47 with one free throw. After a Kemp timeout with 11.5 seconds left, Bowie banked in a jump shot with less than 2 seconds remaining to give Kemp a huge win against Mineola, 49-47. It was a fantastic performance by both teams and the game did not disappoint. Kemp avenged its heartbreaking 47-44 loss at Mineola on Dec 31.

Josiah Brewington led Kemp with 14 points. Other scorers included Boomer Irvin with 13, Kane Johnson with eight, Jaise Bowie with seven, and Darel Booker with six. Mineola had three players in double-digit scoring: Cameron Sorenson with 16 points, Shaw Franklin with 12, and Frankie Meason with 11.

The Kemp Yellowjackets resume play at home against Alba-Golden on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Mineola also returns home that same evening to host Scurry-Rosser at 7:30 p.m.