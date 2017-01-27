Third quarter energizes Mabank to win

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 27, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Pathers used an invigorated third quarter to push ahead of their district rival Wills Point Tuesday, winning 50-28 at home.

The game remained close in the first half, with Mabank outscoring the Tigers 11-6 in the first quarter before Wills Point narrowed the lead to 18-15 at halftime. After the intermission, all that changed.

The Panthers came out with a vengeance and tripled the Tigers scoring output with 28 points, while holding Wills Point to only nine to cement the win. Each team had four points in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Thomas had 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and five assists; Jace Capehart scored nine points, all on three-point field goals and three assists; and Collin Sims scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds. Other contributors were: Cole Plunkett four points, three rebounds; Seth Grimes three points; Caleb Dally two points, six rebounds; Tyrece Gray two points; and Ryan Lee one point.

Mabank is now 3-1 district (14-12 overall) and in second place behind Brownsboro. The Panthers travel to Canton on Friday.