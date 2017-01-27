Lynn Elliott Kosior

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : January 27, 2017

Lynn Elliott Kosior of Payne Springs passed away on Jan. 19, 2017 at the age of 60.

Lynn was born on April 8, 1956 in Valparaiso, Ind. to Frank Kosior, Jr. and Elizabeth May Williams Kosior.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank Kosior Jr. and Elizabeth May Williams Kosior.

He is survived by his wife Denise Kosior, daughter Tommie Michelle Kosior, son Frank Phillip Kosior, III, brothers Brian Kosior, Randy Kosior and sisters Dara Lee Stout and Andrea Otterson.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at the National Cemetery.