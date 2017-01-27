Council faces restoration of City Hall after flooding/Busted water heater in attic cited as cause; hydrant installations approved

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–The Gun Barrel City Council held its January meeting at the fire station and will hold February’s meeting there as well, in the aftermath of a busted water heater that inundated city hall with about 7,000 gallons of water overnight Jan. 16. City Manager Bret Bauer described the water as “ankle deep” when workers arrived on Tuesday morning following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

“A lot of files and computers were completely ruined, as was the phone system,” Bauer said. A computer server was salvaged and one phone line was restored Jan. 24, a week afterwards he told council members who met that night for its regularly scheduled meeting. “A few computers were put back up to address emails and drywall work was started today,” he added. A storage POD arrived Wednesday to remove all the innards of City Hall while water restoration services provided by 1st Call continues.

The water heater was situated in the attic. The reason for its failure has not been determined, Bauer said.

In another water issue, East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District is getting ready to begin a major water main distribution improvement project, which lends itself well to the installation of fire hydrants.

The utility has selected 12 locations in the city’s ETJ (Extra-territorial jurisdiction) for placement of hydrants at its cost, while the city with input from staff and the fire department has the opportunity to install 22 hydrants within the city limits at an approximate cost of $4,000 each. The council agreed to use the Public Enhancement Fund, now valued at $126,000, to add the hydrants. The install is to be inspected jointly by engineers from KSA, the utility and the city, council members were told. All the hydrants will be of uniform shape and size. The project is expected to take a year to complete.

The line being improved snakes along Legendary Lane, serving pipelines diverting into various neighborhoods, also along Harbor Point Road and roads in Harbor Point Subdivision; and along Luther Lane. This project has been in the works with discussions between the utility and the city staff since 2015, Bauer said.

In other business, council members:

• ratified a facade improvement grant for Lake Escape in the amount of $3,000. Councilwoman Linda Rankin said, “We’re very careful to follow the guide lines of this program.”

• called an election for May 6 to elect representation for East Place 1, West Place 3, and At-large Place 5.

• agreed to amend a billboard lease agreement to correct errors with CH Property and a perspective buyer.

• tabled a discussion on the hiring of a tourism event coordinator and set a workshop for the second Tuesday in April with action expected at the April Council meeting, to give the city breathing room to deal with the restoration and refurnishing of city hall.

• awarded street material bids.